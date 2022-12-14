The Whole Truth: Do Covid reinfections hit harder?

This reporting is part of Stuff’s fact-checking project, The Whole Truth – Te Tikanga Katoa. You can read the rest of our fact-checks here.

What’s the issue?

Reinfections now make up more than one in four new reported Covid cases.

We know the Omicron variant is better than its ancestors at escaping immunity from both vaccination and earlier infections, so more Kiwis will get repeat Covid over time.

Britain’s infection survey suggests people who had no symptoms or a lower viral load first time around are more likely to get reinfected.

Logic says repeat infections should be less severe. The sequel hardly ever lives up to the original, right?

But there’s a persistent suggestion doing the rounds that Covid reinfections are more dangerous. Where does that idea come from – and is it correct?

What we found

The whole point of vaccination and infection-induced immunity is to reduce the severity of disease. Your body sees the virus (or in the case of vaccination, a component of the virus) and makes antibodies and teaches its T-cells to fight it off. So when the virus returns, the immune system is armed and ready.

Several studies over the course of the pandemic have shown that subsequent infections tend to get milder.

The trouble with ever-changing Covid, is that most of those studies relate to earlier variants, so the results don’t necessarily apply to Omicron.

A Qatar study of reinfections up to June 2022 found protection remained very strong against severe disease. However, that’s a young, mostly male population.

STUFF/UNSPLASH/Stuff The Whole Truth - Covid-19 reinfections

The idea that Covid reinfections are more dangerous can be traced to misinterpretations of a US study of the health records of 5 million veterans, published in Nature in November.

The researchers found those with reinfections had more than twice the risk of dying or suffering serious complications, and three times the risk of hospitalisation, when compared to similar study participants who did not have a reinfection in the same time period.

That certainly sounds bad. But it doesn’t mean what you might think it means.

Importantly, the single-infection and reinfection groups were different people. The researchers didn’t track the same patients through their first and subsequent Covid infections, and conclude that their reinfections were worse.

“The study compares different individuals: those who had a reinfection with those who didn't, but crucially, the comparison was NOT to the primary infection, but rather to what happened in that period (long after the primary infection) when the reinfection did occur in one study participant and not in the corresponding control participant,” Michael Fuhrer of the School of Physics at Monash University in Australia explains.

The patient group also looks very different from your average population. Almost nine out of 10 were men, the average age was 62 and one quarter were smokers. Of those reinfected, almost 90% were unvaccinated and 24% had pre-existing heart disease.

Even the study authors point out that their results should not be used to compare the risks of suffering bad health problems after first and subsequent infections.

So, the study did not try to answer whether the reinfection was worse than the first infection. All it did was look at whether getting a reinfection is worse than not getting a reinfection.

What it does show is that reinfections can still be dangerous, especially for those at high risk from Covid complications, such as older people with multiple health problems. Immunity gained from vaccination or a previous infection should reduce that risk, but it will still be higher than for a young, healthy person.

In summary

So for any given person, it’s unlikely that reinfections will be more dangerous than the first hit. As with anything in medicine, it's not impossible, but it’s not expected.

That said, getting sick a second time – even if it's less sick – is likely worse for your health than not getting reinfected. No surprise there.

Reporting disclosure statement: This post was written with expert advice from Otago University immunologist, associate professor James Ussher.