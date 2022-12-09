The Whole Truth: Who is to blame for high inflation?

This reporting is part of Stuff’s fact-checking project, The Whole Truth – Te Tikanga Katoa. You can read the rest of our fact-checks here.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

The issue

Prices are high at the moment and it's hurting consumers and businesses. It has also sparked a heated debate in Parliament over whether the government is to blame, or if it stems from global factors tied to the pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Inflation is a general increase in prices and fall in the purchasing value of money. It occurs when the demand for goods and services is greater than the supply - and it is high, sitting at 7.2% at the moment.

How did we get here? And who is to blame?

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff TWT - who's to blame for inflation?

What we found

The Reserve Bank has two primary goals: to keep inflation low (between 1-3%), and to ensure maximum sustainable employment. Technically, then, any blame for high inflation should lie with the Reserve Bank and its governor, Adrian Orr.

But it’s better to ask whether it is fair to blame high inflation on the bank, or the Government.

The Reserve Bank says today’s high inflation is half to do with overseas pressures, including supply shocks created by Russia’s war on Ukraine, and half to do with domestic issues.

Those issues include labour shortages, which puts pressure on supply (that is providing goods) and can also push up wages – a pandemic-related immigration downturn has created workforce gaps, alongside the Government’s immigration ‘reset’.

These are factors Adrian Orr has no control over. The only thing the Reserve Bank can do to control inflation is to raise or lower the official cash rate – the rate at which it lends money to banks. Banks then pass those costs on.

The Reserve Bank, like other banks in the world, thought the pandemic could spark an economic downturn serious enough to cause a recession or even depression. That would have meant widespread job losses in a shrinking economy, which would bring considerable misery.

It did two things to try to avoid this. Firstly, it lowered the official cash rate in March 2020 to 0.25% – where it stayed until October last year, making it cheaper for banks to lend money to people, which kept mortgage repayments low. Secondly, it did quantitative easing, where it essentially buys government bonds, pumping cheap money into the economy.

Inflation has now risen, partly because of these emergency measures.

As a response, the Reserve Bank has drastically lifted the official cash rate, hiking it to 4.25% in late November – the ninth hike in a row – in an effort to stop inflation.

Orr says raising the OCR is a “blunt” tool – but it is the only one at their disposal. This is partly why blame is being laid at the Labour Government’s feet.

National and ACT are pointing their fingers at the Government for its fiscal policy (broadly speaking, how much money the government collects and spends) and at the Reserve Bank and its governor, Adrian Orr, for what it’s done with interest rates.

The main criticism of the Government is that it fuelled inflation by handing out billions to businesses and workers through the pandemic, and also lifted levels of non-Covid spending, driving up consumer demand and thus costs.

The Government argues the alternative would have been much worse – that people would have done it very tough during Covid without its spend-up. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says the Government will now tighten its purse strings.

In summary

The factors creating inflation right now are complicated and intertwined. There are some obvious candidates – but it’s incorrect to point the finger at just one institution or person.