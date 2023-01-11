The Whole Truth: Are New Zealand farms the world's greenest?

This reporting is part of Stuff’s fact-checking project, The Whole Truth – Te Tikanga Katoa. You can read the rest of our fact-checks here.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

What’s the issue?

When the Government announced a plan to price farming emissions, National Party leader Christopher Luxon said the policy “failed to recognise New Zealand farmers are already the most carbon-efficient in the world”.

Luxon echoed a claim made frequently by agricultural lobby groups. Groundswell, for example, vehemently opposes the policy because it says Kiwi farmers “are already the most sustainable food producers in the world, as verified by independent research”.

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff Does the beef from New Zealand livestock have a lower carbon footprint than meat from other countries?

What we found

These claims lack strong proof, considering the sheer number of food and fibre types and farming regions.

They are based on taking the results of research on a couple of food types and assuming the same is true for all farming.

And even the scientists whose work is behind Groundswell’s claim say there’s insufficient proof.

AgResearch scientist Stewart Ledgard – with Andre Mazzetto and Shelley Falconer – calculated the on-farm greenhouse gas footprint of two major exports: milk and red meat.

The results were compared to published research from competing countries.

There are just three other countries with data on sheep meat to compare against. While Kiwi sheep meat had the lowest footprint, it’s only a hair ahead of Australia’s.

The carbon footprint of beef has been better studied. Ledgard’s team was able to compare Aotearoa against 15 other countries.

New Zealand beef comes from cattle on dedicated meat farms and animals from dairy farms. Dairy-derived steak has a smaller carbon footprint, because the farm’s total emissions are divided between the milk and the meat by-product.

The average Kiwi beef was second in this comparison, behind Sweden. (The Swedish research focused on beef from dairy farms.)

This comparison counted farming emissions only, leaving out those from processing, shipping, cooking and waste. When this data is available and included in the calculations, Kiwi beef – which often travels long distances – drops to the middle of the rankings.

Researchers have calculated the carbon footprint of milk from 19 countries, including Aotearoa.

New Zealand milk is at the front of the pack for emissions efficiency, closely followed by Uruguay, the UK, Australia and the US – all of which produce less than 1kg of carbon emissions for each unit of milk.

But this doesn’t include tree clearance.

Deforestation – chopping down forest for pasture – is a small but significant source of Kiwi milk’s greenhouse emissions. There was “a big blip” of forest-to-farm conversions about 15 years ago, Ledgard says. (Groundswell is currently protesting farms being converted back to forestry.)

If we include deforestation, New Zealand carbon emissions rises from 0.74kg to 0.87kg for each unit of milk.

Ledgard wouldn’t have the confidence to claim Aotearoa is number one “without a more detailed study”.

New Zealand has poured money into agricultural research, monitoring exactly how much methane is produced by domestic cows’ stomachs and their dung, plus how much nitrous oxide bubbles up from urine-drenched paddocks.

Ledgard’s team can plug these unique numbers into their carbon calculations.

Overseas researchers, meanwhile, often have to use generic “emissions factors” for cow-pats and urine. These are typically higher numbers.

The Irish farming sector, for example, is currently determining its own customised numbers, Ledgard says. “They are sort of similar to ours – and quite a lot lower than the international default numbers.”

Ledgard says there’s room to reduce agricultural gas. “There are still a number of practices that could make improvements. I think we have to work towards making those over time.”

In summary

New Zealand is good at producing red meat and milk for comparatively less greenhouse gas. But there’s insufficient evidence to say we’re number one. More accurate research for other countries, along with improving techniques in those countries, could knock us from our high ranking without new efforts.