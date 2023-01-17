The Whole Truth: Has violent crime gone up under Labour?

This reporting is part of Stuff’s fact-checking project, The Whole Truth – Te Tikanga Katoa. You can read the rest of our fact-checks here.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

What’s the issue?

National has been increasingly talking up law and order as an issue heading into an election year.

In a press release issued just before Christmas, Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith claimed, “Violent crime is on track to increase by 40% under Labour.”

So is it?

What we found

A spokesperson for National explained that their figure is based on police data for the ‘Acts Intended to Cause Injury’ category – which includes all assaults, including those causing death.

National used the ‘victimisations’ dataset, which records each instance of a crime against a victim being reported (regardless of the eventual outcome in court or elsewhere).

One violent incident could be counted as multiple victimisations; for example, if two people were injured in the same assault, that counts as two victimisations.

In 2017 (the year Labour took office), there were 50,104 victimisations recorded in the ‘Acts Intended to Cause Injury’ category. In the 2022 year to October 31, the number was 57,609.

National then used this figure to get a ‘projection’ of 70,273 for the full 2022 year, by applying the year-to-date rate across a full 12 months.

They actually made a minor error – the figure calculated the way they describe is 69,131 – but the percentage increase is still 38% using this lower figure; fairly close to the 40% figure Goldsmith quoted.

In New Zealand, police count reported crime in several different ways, and different patterns emerge depending on which version of the data you use.

National’s definition of ‘violent crime’ is fairly narrow – it doesn’t include sexual assault or aggravated robbery, for instance. Importantly, it also fails to take into account the growing population.

Using National’s same figures, but adding in the population to calculate a rate, makes a substantial difference. The violent crime rate still went up since Labour has been in power, from 1.03 victimisations per 100 people to 1.35, but the increase was 31% by this measure, not 40%.

Stuff also tested what happens if you count victims or recorded incidents, and broaden the definition to include other crimes most people would consider ‘violent’ (sexual assault, for instance). In each case, the change varied but was always an increase, ranging between 18% and 40%.

But crime statistics, police data, and how they are recorded and reported are contentious both here and overseas.

Victoria University criminologist Trevor Bradley says it’s important not to think of police-recorded crime data as a neutral count of crime, because it can often be influenced by changing reporting patterns and behaviour.

This makes them “endlessly contestable and manipulable”, Bradley says (and as Stuff’s various analyses show) – and politicians might make opposing claims based on their interpretation of the same set of data.

If you do choose to take the data at face value though, prior to 2019 (well into Labour’s first term), the rolling annual victimisation rate for acts intended to cause injury was either falling or steady month by month. The rate of growth has slowed again since 2021.

Some of the growth also occurred against the backdrop of the pandemic, where researchers both here and overseas noted a rise in interpersonal and domestic violence.

In summary

The statistics certainly record an overall substantial increase in crimes of violence (though not always as high as National’s figure) no matter which way you count it.

But the varying ways to count and then interpret police data means it’s worth taking all claims about crime rates rising or falling with a pinch of salt – no matter which politician they’re coming from.