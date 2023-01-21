The Whole Truth: Do female politicians get worse abuse?

This reporting is part of Stuff’s fact-checking project, The Whole Truth – Te Tikanga Katoa. You can read the rest of our fact-checks here.

What’s the issue?

Prime Minister Jacinda’s Ardern surprise resignation has reignited concerns about the increasingly toxic rhetoric against politicians.

But asked on RNZ’s Morning Report whether the abuse is worse for women, opposition leader Christopher Luxon said, “I’m not sure”.

So what does the data say?

What we found

You don’t have to look far to find evidence that female politicians face horrendous abuse.

Since 2019, police have recorded more than 100 threats against Jacinda Ardern. At least eight have been serious enough to land in court.

And she’s not alone. In 2018, a survey of Kiwi women MPs found 44% had received threats of death, rape, beatings, or abduction.

During the 2020 election campaign, a Twitter bot found 4000 'toxic' messages about New Zealand women candidates, with most targeting Ardern, then National Party leader Judith Collins and Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick.

And internationally, female politicians have been physically assaulted. British MP Jo Cox was murdered by a far-right terrorist in 2016. In November, the husband of United States speaker Nancy Pelosi was attacked in their house by a man saying he wanted to “break her kneecaps”.

But whether New Zealand’s female politicians get more abuse than their male colleagues is more difficult to definitively answer, as most research focuses on the experience of women, rather than a gender comparison.

In the United States, a database run by Princeton University and the Anti-Defamation League found female local body officials were 3.4 times more likely than men to be harassed or threatened.

Unsplash A social media analysis during the 2020 US election found abusive messages made up more than 15% of tweets directed at women, compared with 5-10% for male candidates.

A social media analysis during the 2020 US election found abusive messages made up more than 15% of tweets directed at women, compared with 5-10% for male candidates. And on Facebook, female Democrats copped 10 times more abusive comments than their male colleagues.

So is New Zealand likely to be any different?

Broadly, no, Massey University senior lecturer in management, Suze Wilson believes. That's because patriarchal attitudes are a global problem.

And The Disinformation Project has shown that much of New Zealand’s abusive rhetoric mimics global trends.

Worse also doesn’t have to mean more frequent. It can also be about the nature and impact of that abuse.

Christchurch city councillor Sara Templeton took legal action to shut down a social media account trolling her and Cabinet Minister Megan Woods. Messages included asking Templeton about her menstrual products, and inquiring how much Woods was paid for letting a pork crackling company use her likeness on packaging featuring a picture of a pig.

Disinformation Project tracking during the pandemic found women were targeted with gendered and misogynistic abuse, including rape threats.

In summary

While Stuff could not find any New Zealand data comparing whether female politicians cop more abuse than their male colleagues, international research suggests women (politicians) suffer more abuse than men.

What’s clear from both New Zealand and international evidence, is that women politicians also experience harmful gender-specific abuse, such as sexualised imagery and comments and rape threats.