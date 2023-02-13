The Whole Truth: Taping windows, or opening them, will not help and could be dangerous during cyclone

This reporting is part of Stuff’s fact-checking project, The Whole Truth – Te Tikanga Katoa. You can read the rest of our fact-checks here.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

What’s the issue?

It’s often repeated that taping windows before a hurricane can stop them shattering, or exploding due to winds and atmospheric pressure in a storm.

Another common claim is made about leaving windows open during a tropical cyclone or hurricane to help the home cope with changes in atmospheric pressure.

What we found

Neither bit of advice is grounded in fact, and could actually be dangerous.

Flying debris and 115 knot winds, as expected in the North Island this week, can still break taped glass. Added to that, taped widows may result in larger, more dangerous pieces of glass flying round.

The myth was debunked by Florida’s Division of Emergency Management, which says taped windows can create larger shards that become “deadly projectiles”. Florida residents are experienced in dealing with hurricanes due to the region’s special vulnerability: it’s near the tropics and susceptible to westerly winds blowing off the African coasts along the equator.

According to US charity Federal Alliance of Safe Homes (Flash), taping also eats into time better spent boarding up vulnerable windows with plywood. In 2018, Flash considered the taping of windows so dangerous and pointless it launched the Go Tapeless campaign to stop the practice.

Instead, they advise professionally fitted hurricane shutters, or attaching secure, temporary plywood shutters yourself, by screwing them into the framing of the home, are the best way to protect windows during a cyclone or hurricane.

Niwa meteorologist and forecaster Seth Carrier debunked the idea of leaving your windows open during a hurricane, saying it’s based on, “an urban legend regarding tornadoes, not tropical cyclones”.

It’s not true that if you open your windows before a tornado arrives with its rapid pressure drop, it will decrease the chance that your house gets damaged or destroyed.

“Tornado winds will destroy a home regardless,” Carrier said. “In a cyclone, the air pressure drops much more gradually than in a tornado anyway, so it's basically a moot point.”

Other research shows that letting wind in during a storm is far more likely to cause damage than prevent it, as it can lift ceilings and roofs and cause material fatigue that can lead to more damage later on.

It is far safer to ensure the home is sealed tightly against wind and water during a cyclone.

In summary

It’s not necessary to tape windows before a storm, but it could be helpful to board up windows with plywood sheets screwed securely to the framing of the home, rather than the cladding. You should not go outside to do this, or to purchase supplies, if the weather is already unsafe.

It is much safer to secure all windows and doors during severe weather and ensure the wind and rain cannot get under the roof to cause major damage.