The Whole Truth: Do we need to worry about every cyclone forming in the Pacific?

This reporting is part of Stuff’s fact-checking project, The Whole Truth – Te Tikanga Katoa. You can read the rest of our fact-checks here.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

What’s the issue?

New Zealand has been hit by two tropical cyclones this year, causing significant flooding and severe damage across the North Island.

This week, a new cyclone formed near Vanuatu, named Cyclone Judy by the Fiji MetService.

READ MORE:

* The essential, mysterious coconut: Where did it come from and how did it spread so widely?

* 'A terrifying glimpse of what is to come': La Niña raises sea levels in the western Pacific by 20cm

* Up to 10 tropical cyclones forecast for Pacific, some up to a severe category 3



News of the latest cyclone led to anxiety across the motu, with some media referring to it as a “new cyclone threat”.

But how worried should Kiwis be about Tropical Cyclone Judy or about future cyclones? And how many more storms should we expect before cyclone season ends?

What we found

First off, modelling has shown Tropical Cyclone Judy is going to pass well northeast of New Zealand and won’t directly hit us.

Experts say the chances of it impacting New Zealand’s weather are really low.

Stuff Tropical Cyclone Judy will pass well northeast of us, modelling has shown.

We’ll be spectators with this one. We will be OK.

The worst we could see is a heavy, long period of swells on the East Coast this weekend, most likely from Saturday. It’ll be perfect waters for surfers though.

Judy is the fourth named tropical cyclone to form in the southwest Pacific basin this cyclone season.

For Kiwi weather experts to consider a tropical cyclone a direct threat to New Zealand, they have to consider how close it is to the centre of the country.

The benchmark is 550km. Every cyclone that comes within that 550km window is a potential threat.

Of the four tropical cyclones so far this season, only two have affected New Zealand – the category 2 storm TC Hale in January and TC Gabrielle, which was a category 3.

David White stuff.co.nz Tolaga Bay resident Des McGrannachan thinks his home will have to be moved following Cyclone Gabrielle.

Experts have forecast six to 10 tropical cyclones from November 2022 to April 2023.

In the 2021-22 season, experts predicted nine to 12 named tropical cyclones to occur in the southwest Pacific basin.

Only six tropical cyclones formed, with just one of those affecting New Zealand.

With New Zealand now at the tail end of its cyclone season, the chances of more tropical cyclones directly affecting us is low.

In summary

Tropical cyclones are always forming during storm season in the southwest Pacific basin.

However, while experts can make predictions of how many storms may form in this path, not all actually do – and it’s rare for those that do to hit New Zealand.

New Zealand is a long way from where tropical cyclones usually form and weather elements have to line up perfectly, usually within a week, for them to head our way. This is very rare.

Warm ocean water is key, as water powers a tropical cyclone. Cyclones weaken as they move towards New Zealand because the cooler seas around us provide less heat for them to thrive.

Wind and cold air can also change their course, meaning many won’t come near New Zealand.

February is traditionally a peak time for tropical cyclones in the Pacific, so the worst may well be over as we head into March.

Weather experts do advise caution though each year as cyclone season unfolds.

The advice is to remain vigilant. And just because cyclone season ends in April, it doesn’t mean tropical cyclones can’t occur outside this season.

All communities should be aware if the regional climate situation changes.

Reporting disclosure statement: This post was written with expert advice from Niwa meteorologist Chris Bransolino and MetService.