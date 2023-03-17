The Whole Truth: What to make of that recent review on masks

This reporting is part of Stuff’s fact-checking project, The Whole Truth – Te Tikanga Katoa. You can read the rest of our fact-checks here.

What’s the issue?

A review of research on reducing the spread of respiratory viruses, published in January by the prestigious Cochrane Library, has reignited the fight over whether masks work.

The authors found “little to no” evidence that masking at the population level reduced Covid-19 infections, concluding there’s “uncertainty about the effects of face masks”.

But a poorly-worded summary meant the review has been widely misinterpreted, with some saying it’s proof masks are useless and others criticising the meta-analysis itself.

Editor-in-Chief of the Cochrane Library Karla Soares-Weiser published a statement this month attempting to clarify its findings: “Given the limitations in the primary evidence, the review is not able to address the question of whether mask-wearing itself reduces people's risk of contracting or spreading respiratory viruses.”

What we found

There are two issues at play here: one is whether wearing a mask will help protect you, an individual, against Covid-19. Evidence suggests it will.

But as Covid-19 mathematical modeller Professor Michael Plank explains, that’s not the question the authors asked: “They’re not asking whether wearing a well-fitting, high-quality mask helps. Undoubtedly the answer to that is, yes – although it won’t eliminate the risk entirely.”

The review looked at whether the promotion of mask wearing – along with other “physical interventions” such as screening, isolation, hand hygiene and so on – helps slow the spread of respiratory viruses. And that’s where the data is inconclusive.

Masks during the Covid-19 pandemic have become a political issue in America and other Western countries in particular, where small but vocal groups see them as an attack on individual freedoms.

At the other end of the spectrum, it’s clear some have exaggerated the value of general mask-wearing.

Cochrane is a British nonprofit that’s widely considered the gold standard for its reviews of healthcare data.

The review in question looked at data from 78 relevant studies. Most predated the coronavirus pandemic: only two were about Covid and masks.

It found wearing masks in the community “probably makes little or no difference to the outcome of influenza-like illness / Covid-19 like illness compared to not wearing masks”.

However: “The high risk of bias in the trials, variation in outcome measurement, and relatively low adherence with the interventions during the studies hampers drawing firm conclusions.”

Essentially: limited data inputs – that is the studies used – means inconclusive results.

As Soares-Weiser said in her statement, the review asked whether interventions “to promote mask wearing” helped to slow the spread of respiratory viruses and “the results were inconclusive”.

That means, for example, how humans wore masks mattered as much as masks themselves.

“Given the limitations in the primary evidence, the review is not able to address the question of whether mask-wearing itself reduces people's risk of contracting or spreading respiratory viruses,” she wrote.

In summary

The Cochrane review doesn’t tell us whether masking reduces Covid-19 transmission during a pandemic. Instead, it asks whether mask promotion slows the spread of respiratory viruses. And the answer to that question is inconclusive.

The few studies included in the review that took place during the pandemic, including the study in Bangladesh, where interventions to encourage mask wearing were rolled out over a 6-week period, suggest that these resulted in a modest (10-20%) reduction in Covid-19 cases.

The best data we have suggests wearing a mask will reduce an individual's risk of catching Covid, but it’s unclear if the promotion of mask wearing (which the Cochrane review looked at) or indeed, mandates, did that at a population level.

One of the main takeaways is we need more and better data on interventions such as mask wearing.

As Plank says: “It’d be really good to have more evidence for when the next pandemic comes around.”

Reporting disclosure statement: This post was written with expert advice from Michael Plank, a professor at the University of Canterbury’s School of Mathematics and Statistics.

Update: On March 17, this story was updated to make it clearer that the Cochrane Review only looked at the promotion of mask wearing, not mandates.