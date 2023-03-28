The Whole Truth: Water fluoridation - at recommended levels - is safe and beneficial

This reporting is part of Stuff’s fact-checking project, The Whole Truth – Te Tikanga Katoa. You can read the rest of our fact-checks here.

What’s the issue?

Misinformation about fluoride isn’t new. Community water fluoridation isn’t new, either. Since the 1960s, about half of Aotearoa New Zealand’s population has had access to it. Fluoride is known for its role in helping protect our teeth by making them stronger and by reducing tooth decay.

The mineral is actually present in all water sources but usually at levels too low to have beneficial effects on dental health. Water fluoridation is the process of increasing levels to between 0.7 parts per million and 1.0 ppm – in line with World Health Organisation recommendations and kept in check by national standards.

But concerns about links between childhood fluoride exposure and reduced IQ have reemerged in the backlash against compulsory fluoridation orders for local authorities in New Zealand, using controversial data published by the National Toxicology Program (NTP) in the United States.

What we found

The misinformation we’ve seen suggests current exposure to fluoride via drinking water prenatally and during childhood results in measurable IQ loss. This simply isn’t true. So why’s it doing the rounds?

The National Toxicology Program in the United States has been reviewing studies on fluoride exposure and potential neurodevelopmental and cognitive health effects. On March 15, the site published a draft report of its systematic review from September, 2022, saying there is “a large body of evidence on IQ effects in children” and more limited evidence suggesting “other neurodevelopmental and cognitive effects in children”.

But the report also highlights issues with the quality of the literature and notes the strongest associations between fluoride and cognitive effects were seen at levels in excess of the current recommendations.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson told Stuff: “Much of the evidence presented in the NTP report comes from studies that involve relatively high fluoride concentrations and is not applicable to the fluoridation of water in municipal water sources.”

Some people have incorrectly claimed the report had been suppressed. It’s online. It just has not been formally published because it’s under review. Peer review – where fellow scientists look for errors – is an important part of the scientific process.

“Research on fluoride can influence exposure guidelines or regulations, so it is important for it to be able to withstand scientific scrutiny,” the ministry spokesperson said.

It’s known excessive consumption of fluoride can present health risks, the most common being dental fluorosis – a tooth enamel defect resulting in white marks on the teeth. Progressively higher levels can increase risks of bone disease, skeletal fluorosis.

While there’s some research to suggest very high levels and chronic exposure can potentially have negative neurodevelopmental and cognitive impacts, experts say this isn’t a concern at the levels we’re exposed to in New Zealand.

Using data from the Dunedin Multidisciplinary Health and Development Study, researchers have studied the relationship between community water fluoridation and lower IQ in childhood and adulthood.

The study, published in 2015, concluded: “These findings do not support the assertion that fluoride in the context of [community water fluoridation] programs is neurotoxic.”

A 2014 review by the Royal Society of New Zealand and the office of the Prime Minister’s chief science adviser of scientific evidence for and against the safety of fluoridation of public water supplies found “on the available evidence there is no appreciable effect on cognition arising from [community water fluoridation]”.

The authors said: “[We] conclude that the efficacy and safety of fluoridation of public water supplies, within the range of concentrations currently recommended by the Ministry of Health, is assured.”

Fluoridation remains the safest and most appropriate approach for promoting dental public health, they said.

In 2021, the office examined new evidence on water fluoridation and found the conclusions of the 2014 report “remain appropriate”.

Jonathan Broadbent, a professor at Otago University’s Department of Oral Sciences and the lead author of the 2015 paper, told Stuff “there are measurable benefits to oral health” with community water fluoridation.

He added “there is a need for ongoing research” on potential risks, particularly in understudied areas such as this.

New Zealand dentist and Dental Association spokesperson Dr Rob Beaglehole also emphasised the need for ongoing research. However, the levels of fluoride added to drinking water are “almost homoeopathic”. To reach an acute toxic dose, an adult would need to drink between 1200 and 1500 glasses of water a day.

Numerous studies have shown children and adults living in areas with community water fluoridation have significantly less tooth decay. (In children, up to 40% less decay.) And tooth decay is one of the leading causes of preventable hospitalisations for children in New Zealand.

Beaglehole says fluoride isn’t the only answer: “The number one reason we get decay is dietary sugar. Water fluoridation helps, but we need to turn off the sugar tap.”

In summary

Numerous studies have shown the oral health benefits of community water fluoridation. Namely, the prevention of tooth decay among children.

The levels of fluoride in fluoridated water in Aotearoa New Zealand are in line with those recommended by key public health agencies around the world including the World Health Organisation.

There has been no serious suggestion current levels pose any neurodevelopmental or cognitive risks to children (or adults).

Reporting disclosure statement: This post was written with expert advice from Jonathan Broadbent, a professor of dental public health, Dr Rob Beaglehold, New Zealand Dental Association spokesperson, and the Ministry of Health.