Ice baths and polar plunges: Do the mental health claims stack up?

What’s the issue?

Cold-water immersion for therapeutic purposes has been around for a long time. But in recent years, the subject has made a splash on social media.

Now, ice baths can be found at spas, gyms and in influencers’ backyards. Polar plunges are popular fundraising events.

Devotees claim cold-water immersion leaves them feeling invigorated, better able to deal with stress and even helps reduce anxiety and depression.

The flip side? Some have warned it can be dangerous.

What we found

Dutch motivational speaker and extreme athlete Wim Hof, also known as “The Iceman”, is a well-known proponent of ice baths. Hof advocates cold therapy along with breathing exercises and meditation to “keep your body and mind in its optimal natural state”.

But using cold water to promote health isn’t new. During the time of Hippocrates, both cold and hot water baths were used for cleansing as well as medicinal purposes.

And so-called ice-bathing has long been a therapeutic practice in Nordic countries.

Despite this history, the science behind how or why cold water affects mental health, and particularly whether it’s effective against depression, remains unclear.

Part of the problem, according to Jim Cotter, a professor at Otago University’s School of Physical Education, Sport and Exercise Sciences, is that a lot of studies don’t differentiate between the cold stress (ice baths) and the exercise (cold-water swimming).

The latter has been associated with improved mood and wellbeing – which could have something to do with the cold water itself.

It’s possible, Cotter says, the act of sitting in cold water helps improve mood and alertness.

A 2022 study conducted in Britain found 33 healthy adults who took a five-minute bath in cool water (20C) afterwards felt “more active, alert, attentive, proud and inspired”. The positive emotions were associated with brain activity in areas involved in attention control, emotion and self-regulation.

Cotter, who specialises in environmental physiology and exercise, says when someone is immersed in cool or cold water, they experience what’s known as “cold shock”.

Essentially, the rapid drop in skin temperature initiates “the immediate response of gasping and hyperventilating”. The shock is most intense in water temperatures below 15C.

Studies have shown regular exposure to cold water – via an ice bath, a sea swim, or even a cold shower – can help blunt this stress response and there’s “survival value” in that, Cotter says.

Professor Chris Button, also at Otago University’s School of Physical Education, says most drownings don’t occur because of hypothermia but because of the cold shock response.

“People gasp, hyperventilate and panic.”

Repeated exposure to cold water can reduce the severity of cold shock response by half, Button says.

For this reason, he promotes it as part of water safety lessons.

But as for whether this tolerance extends to other kinds of stress or boosts resilience generally, Cotter says: “We just don’t know.”

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff Swimming in cold water is associated with a range of mental health benefits. But when it comes to simply sitting in an ice bath, the science is less clear.

And there are some dangers to consider.

Holding your breath while immersing your face in cold water triggers a physiological response known as the “diving reflex”. This works in opposition to the cold shock response.

In short: one system – the parasympathetic nervous system – tells your heart to slow down. While the other – the sympathetic system – tells it to speed up.

The resulting autonomic conflict can cause heart arrhythmias and, in some cases, death.

To minimise the risks, ease into cold water slowly. (Or, keep your head above it.)

In summary

Open-water swimming can be beneficial for mental health and wellbeing, but it’s less clear if cold-water immersion alone has similar effects.

“Swimming will inevitably provide additional benefits for cardiometabolic and musculoskeletal health,” Cotter points out.

However, repeated exposure to cold water, along with the ability to control your breathing and tread water, has been shown to improve your chances of survival if you get into trouble. Short-term immersion may also improve your mood or alertness.

Plunging into cold water can be risky. Get the all-clear from your doctor first and don’t do it alone.

Reporting disclosure statement: The post was written with expert advice from Professor Chris Button and Professor Jim Cotter, both at Otago University’s School of Physical Education, Sport and Exercise Sciences. Both have research interests relating to the subject of cold-water immersion.