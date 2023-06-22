Fact checking claims about New Zealand's 2022 death rate

What’s the issue?

Misinformation about death rates has been circulating in Aotearoa New Zealand and overseas since the pandemic.

Prominent anti-vaccine figures are saying the country in 2022 experienced the highest increase in deaths in 100 years. They are blaming the coronavirus vaccine.

What we found

This year has seen an uptick in rumours or conspiracy theories about people “mysteriously” falling sick and dying in large numbers.

There have been allegations in blogs and on social media that New Zealand has been experiencing “unprecedented” excess deaths and that the mRNA technology used in the Pfizer-BioNTech and the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines is to blame.

The recent publication of 2022 death statistics is being cited as proof.

First, let’s look at the numbers. It’s true the total number of deaths in 2022 was up 10.4% on the previous year.

There were 58,887 live births and 38,574 deaths registered in New Zealand in the year ended December, 2022, according to Statistics New Zealand figures.

The only time there’s been a bigger annual increase was in 1918, up 5836 or 55% on 1917 following the influenza pandemic, Stats NZ population estimates and projections insights analyst Rebekah Hennessey said.

The crude death rate was also up 10%, from 6.8 deaths per 1000 people to 7.5.

It was up by the same amount on the average death rate from 2015–2019 (also 6.8).

Stuff Itâs true New Zealand in 2022 saw the highest annual increase in deaths since 1918. But Covid along with our ageing population are the obvious causes.

Before we go any further, it’s important to note 2020 and 2021 were abnormal years. New Zealand had very little Covid (fewer than 50 deaths) or influenza. Deaths over winter in 2020 in particular were much lower than in other years.

The rise in deaths in 2021 and 2022 (to 34,932 and 38,574 respectively) came after a very big drop in 2020 (32613, which is 1647 less than in 2019).

With that in mind, there are two obvious contributors to the 2022 increase. The Covid-19 pandemic and the country’s ageing population.

Last year, New Zealand saw its first big wave of Covid-19 infections: around 2500 deaths were attributable to the coronavirus, according to Te Whatu Ora. That’s almost 70% of the 2022 increase.

“The increase in deaths also partly reflects our ageing population – there are increasing numbers and proportions of the population in older ages, where most deaths occur,” Stats NZ population estimates and projections manager Michael MacAskill said in a statement.

Four out of every five deaths in 2022 were people aged 65 and older. Just over half (53%) were people aged 80 and older.

Let’s revisit the crude death rate (up from 6.8 to 7.5). This is the number of deaths relative to the entire population. But it doesn’t take into account the population’s age.

A measure called the standardised death rate does. And for 2022 (3.55) it remained consistent with the average from 2015–2019 (3.54). The long-term trend is downwards.

Excess mortality – the difference between the reported number of deaths and projected deaths based on previous years – is used globally to assess the health impact of the pandemic.

According to Our World in Data project at the University of Oxford, New Zealand has seen lower excess mortality during the pandemic than most other countries.

What do we know about vaccine-related deaths?

By December, 2021, 90% of New Zealanders aged 12-plus had received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine. By the end of 2022, 184 deaths had been reported to the Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring (CARM) following vaccination.

After medical assessments, two deaths were determined by the coroner to be due to myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) following an initial dose of the Pfizer Covid vaccine. Another two deaths were possibly linked to the vaccine. Two remain under investigation.

How’s 2023 looking so far?

According to Stats NZ the crude death rate for the year ending March 31, 2023, is 7.55. Again, the average for the same period from 2015–2019 was 6.8.

We’re not seeing as many Covid deaths this year (around 250 in the first quarter). But the population is ageing faster than it’s growing (see this piece for more context). For example, the 65-plus population has ballooned from an average of 709,300 from 2015–2019 to 860,600 in the first quarter of 2023 – an increase of 21%.

Overall, the ageing population is driving most – but not all – of the increase, Hennessey told Stuff.

In summary

It’s true New Zealand in 2022 saw the highest annual increase in deaths since 1918.

The increase followed the country’s first big wave of Covid-19 infections. It also reflects the country’s ageing population.

New Zealand has seen lower excess mortality during the pandemic than most other countries.

By the end of 2022, four deaths had been linked to the Covid vaccine.

Reporting disclosure statement: Experts at Statistics New Zealand and Te Whatu Ora contributed to this post.

