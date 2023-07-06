National says gang membership is rising. Is it?

What’s the issue?

National Party leader Christopher Luxon has criticised the Government for the rapid growth in gang membership that’s occurred on its watch in recent years.

In a press release, Luxon said: “Since Labour took office in 2017, New Zealand has witnessed a staggering 66% increase in gang membership, amounting to more than 3500 new members.

“New Zealand now has 8900 gang members, compared to 10,700 frontline police officers. Alarmingly, gangs are now recruiting around twice as fast as the police, and in five police districts there are now more gang members than police officers.”

What we found

The first question to answer is how gang membership is measured. As you might imagine, it’s not straightforward.

Luxon appears to be quoting figures from the National Gang List. As at April, 2023, there were 8875 individuals recorded on the list. In April, 2017, there were 4915. That’s an increase of 3960 or 81%.

But the list, maintained by the Gang Harm Insights Centre, was established for “intelligence purposes”, police told Stuff – “not for the purpose of counting membership numbers”.

“The information is collected for the purpose of maintaining oversight of the gang environment to enhance understanding of the scale of social harm caused by, to, and within the New Zealand adult gang community.”

It is simply “one tool” helping agencies to understand gang-related harm.

A Gang Harm Insights Centre report from June, 2023 also notes: “[The National Gang List] holds limited information regarding patched or prospect members of New Zealand adult gangs only and is not intended as a reporting tool.”

While there has been an increase in numbers on the list since 2016, there are likely to be a variety of factors at play, Police told Stuff.

Changes in how data is recorded and processed along with improved intelligence collection and collation means more gang members are being identified.

On top of that, people who leave gangs are less likely to be removed from the list because of issues corroborating their exit.

Stuff/Stuff Gang membership data is limited but indicates rising numbers.

“This means that there can be a ratcheting effect in terms of numbers on the list,” a police spokesperson added.

Estimates suggest gang membership increased from the 1980s–late 1990s before a decline until about 2010, according to a research paper on gang membership trends published last year by the Parliamentary Library.

Academic Jarrod Gilbert previously told Stuff the 2011 New Zealand establishment of the Rebels – the biggest outlaw motorcycle gang in Australia – led to a period of “quite dramatic growth”.

In 2018, The Economist reported New Zealand had one of the world’s highest gang membership rates.

The number of imprisoned gang affiliates has also increased from 1262 in 2010 to 2737 in 2022. The majority belonged to the Mongrel Mob followed by Black Power.

As for Luxon’s comparisons to police constabulary numbers: the figure of 10,700 aligns with the number quoted by Police Minister Ginny Anderson. That’s an increase of 21% since 2017.

For what it’s worth: Between December, 2016 and December, 2022 the country’s population increased by 393,900 or 8%, according to Stats NZ.

1 NEWS Operation Cobalt was originally set up after a spate of shootings in Auckland last year.

Not nearly enough to explain away the increase in gang membership according to the list.

We should note gangs and organised crime overlap but aren’t the same thing. While gang members are over-represented in crime statistics, it’s not a crime to be in a gang. (Although National has said it would make membership an aggravating factor when it comes to sentencing.)

In summary

The gang membership figures quoted by Luxon align – roughly – with the National Gang List.

However, the list is maintained by the Gang Harm Insights Centre for intelligence purposes.

Police have said it’s “not for the purpose of counting membership numbers”.

Regardless, despite their limitations, the data sources suggest – and authorities agree – gang membership numbers are increasing.

Reporting disclosure statement: New Zealand Police provided information used in this post.

The Whole Truth – Te Tikanga Katoa is Stuff's award-winning fact-checking project. It involves verifying primary sources of information, contacting public sector agencies for expertise and respected and trustworthy subject-matter experts. Copy is often reviewed by the latter before undergoing rigorous, in-house editing. If corrections or clarifications are necessary, a note will detail when and why changes were made. The project commits to upholding the principles of the Media Council and those outlined in Stuff's Editorial Code. It maintains a fierce independence from political or commercial influences.