The Whole Truth: What the youth crime statistics actually say

This reporting is part of Stuff’s fact-checking project, The Whole Truth – Te Tikanga Katoa. You can read the rest of our fact-checks here.

What’s the issue?

A social debate has erupted in 2022 over youth crime, particularly ramraids and smash and grabs.

CCTV of Toyota Aquas smashing in the front doors of vape stores, dairies and even malls has horrified the public and led to wider youth crime surfacing as a political issue.

ACT leader David Seymour has said he wants ankle-bracelets on young ramraiders and National has badgered the Government for being soft on the social drivers of the crime like truancy.

Even Police Minister Chris Hipkins has referred to a “spike” in youth offending, announcing more “wraparound support” to combat it.

But what do the stats actually say? Has youth crime been blown out of proportion by politicians and the media, or do the numbers confirm an increase?

ELLA BATES-HERMANS/Stuff Politicians have honed in on a "youth crime wave" - but the numbers tell a slightly different story.

What we found

Analysing data published by the police shows there has been an increase in youth crime since the end of the 2021 lockdown.

Police publish this data as ‘victimisations’ – any crime reported to police, regardless of how it’s dealt with (but excluding any situations where police decide within seven days that no crime has taken place).

The national data shows youth crime has actually been falling since at least 2014, especially among 15 to 19-year-old offenders, where the number of victimisations had halved.

But after years of a steady decline, though, 2022 has seen a reversion, with the number now appearing to trend up – though still nowhere near the earlier numbers.

Breaking out the data, to check whether the types of crimes typically associated with ramraids and smash and grabs are increasing, reveals one trend in particular.

Vehicle-based crime, like car thefts, committed by those aged between 10 and 14, has increased steeply since 2021, with average monthly numbers since January 2021 (112 victimisations) about twice what they were in the years prior.

Burglary and breaking and entering numbers are roughly what they were in the period immediately before the pandemic, when they dipped slightly.

The victimisation data doesn’t specifically include ramraids. A July official information act release by police showed the number of recorded ramraids by youth had increased from 6 in January 2020, to 21 in January 2022.

That monthly figure stayed in the 20s until June, when it dropped to 10.

The same police victimisation data set shows that police are slightly less likely to prosecute child and teen offenders in court than they were when this dataset was first published in 2014.

The proportion of alleged crimes dealt with in court has fallen from 43.6% in July 2014 to 38.4% in the same month this year.

In October, police said they had charged 347 young people in Auckland and Waikato for crimes linked to ramraids and smash and grabs since May, as the laser focus from politicians and media continued.

These figures don’t necessarily mean 347 separate crimes were committed: multiple people can be charged over a single victimisation.

It will take some time to see those charges show up in the data, and whether they affect the proportion of crimes dealt with through the courts.

In summary

Youth crime has increased recently, but according to the best data we have, the overall trend is still a drop-off since 2014.