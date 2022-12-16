The Whole Truth: How risky is the birth control pill for blood clots?

This reporting is part of Stuff’s fact-checking project, The Whole Truth – Te Tikanga Katoa. You can read the rest of our fact-checks here.

What’s the issue?

The death of a 17-year-old taking the pill has prompted a Coroner to remind those taking hormone-based medicines and contraceptives to be aware of the warning signs of blood clots, and have a “low threshold” for seeking medical advice.

Thromboembolism (blood clots) are a rare risk people taking hormonal birth control are warned to look out for.

But what is the risk exactly?

What we found

Most blood clots are a normal response to a cut, and help to stop bleeding.

However, sometimes these clots form inside the body, typically in leg veins. This is called deep vein thrombosis (DVT) – something you may have heard of associated with long-haul flights.

DVT symptoms include leg pain, or tenderness in the thigh or calf, leg swelling, skin that feels warm to touch, and/or reddish discolouration and streaks.

On rare occasions, pieces of clot can break off and travel to the lungs in what’s called pulmonary embolism. Signs include unexplained shortness of breath, rapid breathing, chest pain under the rib cage, a fast heart rate, lightheadedness and passing out.

Together, DVT and pulmonary embolism are known as venous thromboembolism (sometimes referred to by its acronym, VTE).

Medsafe says more than 3000 cases of thromboembolism require hospital treatment annually in Aotearoa.

Anyone can get a blood clot, and risk increases with age.

Each year, two out of every 10,000 healthy, non-pregnant women between 15 and 44 not using hormonal contraception will develop a blood clot.

Taking the combined oral contraceptive pill slightly increases this risk. The risk is higher during the first year of use, and varies by the type of pill used.

There are two main forms of hormonal contraceptive pill: the combined oral pill (which contains both oestrogen and progestogen), and progestogen-only pills (without oestrogen) – sometimes referred to as the ‘mini-pill’.

The evidence around blood clot risk is that it only applies to contraceptive methods containing oestrogen: the combined pill, contraceptive patch and vaginal ring.

Progestogen-only contraceptives do not appear to be associated with an increased blood clot risk. The risk of developing blood clots with progestogen-only contraceptives is about 2-5 out of 10,000 per year.

For those taking a combined pill containing oestrogen and the progestogen levonorgestrel​ or norethisterone/norithisterone​, such as in common pills Levlen, Norimin, Ava 20/30, and Microgynon 20, the risk of a blood clot is about 5 to 7 people in every 10,000 using them.

The risk increases to roughly 9 to 12 people in 10,000 for those taking a combined pill containing oestrogen and either desogestrel​ (Marvelon/Mercilon), drospirenone​ (such as Yasmin/Yaz) or cyproterone acetate​ (including Ginet/Diane), according to Medsafe and Family Planning.

The Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring received 14 reports of death from clots in lungs (pulmonary embolism) with combined oral contraceptives as a ‘suspect medicine’ between 1990-2022.

But the very thing the pill works to prevent – pregnancy – carries a much higher clot risk.

During pregnancy, childbirth and three months after birth, people are at least five times more likely to experience a blood clot compared with those who were not pregnant.

Family Planning says more than 20 people per 10,000 will experience a clot in pregnancy or a few weeks after delivery.

Hormone replacement therapy containing oestrogen, hospitalisation, major surgery, trauma, injury to a vein, some cancer and cancer treatments, family history, obesity, being immobile for a long time, and confinement in bed also increase blood clot risk. So too does Covid-19.

Medical and family history, BMI, and tobacco use are among key factors clinicians ask about to assess suitability to take the oral contraceptive pill. There may be other risk factors and a tailored conversation is needed for everyone – if you are unsure, ask.

In summary

People taking the combined oral contraceptive pill do have a small increased risk of blood clots. But blood clots can happen to anyone at any time, and a bunch of other things can also increase that risk.

The combined birth control pill is a good form of contraceptive, and will be the right fit for some. No contraception is perfect, and, like all medications, carry benefits and risk – which is why we need options.

It’s important people know the signs of blood clots, and seek medical help if these develop.

Reporting disclosure statement: This post was written with expert advice from sexual and reproductive health specialist Dr Beth Messenger, who is also national medical advisor at Family Planning.