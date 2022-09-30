Auckland traffic: Road closures and layout changes planned for notorious hotspot

The Ōkahu Viaduct motorway construction project near the Johnstones Hill Tunnels continues. (Video produced in 2020)

A stretch of Auckland road notorious for traffic jams during holiday periods will undergo some road closures and layout changes during the school holidays.

Work will soon start to link the new Ara Tūhono – Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway to State Highway 1 at the Johnstones Hill Tunnels in north Auckland.

A spokesperson from the Northern Express Group, which is building the motorway in partnership with Waka Kotahi, advised motorists to plan ahead for the roadworks over two weeks in October.

“We encourage you to plan your journey over the next couple of weeks as this work will involve lane changes and at times full road closures.”

Waka Kotahi NZTA/Stuff Road closures are planned for SH1 near the Johnstones Hill Tunnels during October. (File photo)

The roads through Pūhoi are notorious for heavy traffic at the start and end of school holidays and long weekends, as holidaymakers head north.

Some of the roadworks will coincide with the school holidays, which begin on Saturday and end on Sunday October 16.

From Monday October 10 to Wednesday October 19 the northbound tunnel will be closed and traffic travelling in both directions will share the southbound tunnel.

“Please drive with caution and keep to the sign posted speed limit.”

Supplied SH1 near the Johnstones Hill Tunnels are infamous for heavy traffic at the start and end of holiday periods. (File photo from the New Years period in 2021)

The roadworks will also see four nights of full road closures.

SH1 northbound between Silverdale and the Johnstones Hill Tunnels and southbound between Pūhoi and Grand Drive will be closed between 10pm and 5pm on Sunday October 9.​

The same closure will be in effect on Monday October 17 between 10pm and 5am​ and Wednesday October 19 between 9pm and 5am.​

The motorway will be closed to northbound traffic only between Silverdale and the tunnels between 10pm and 5am on Sunday October 16.​

Jason Dorday/Stuff Once complete, the $877.5 million motorway extension will provide a safer route to Auckland’s north.

Motorists can detour the area via SH16.

The Northern Express Group spokesperson warned bad weather could prompt the works to be rescheduled.

“We are working hard to make sure this work is completed before the busy long weekend for Labour Day.”

It is suggested motorists use Waka Kotahi’s journey planning tool to limit disruption.