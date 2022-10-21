Labour Weekend traffic: Road, rail and ferry disruptions in Auckland and Northland

Labour Weekend isn’t always a chance to get away from it all, with popular holiday spots like Warkworth, in north Auckland, troubled by congestion during holidays. (File photo)

Labour Weekend might be the first chance for many workers to take a spring holiday or get away to a sunnier climate.

But the precious long weekend can often be marred by long traffic queues, which could be larger this year due to the lack of any Covid-19 restrictions – which kept people at home in Northland, Auckland and Waikato last year.

On top of this, crucial projects mean there are some closures on the traffic network in Auckland and Northland.

Here are all the details of the best times to travel, things to watch out for and places to avoid in Tāmaki Makaurau and Te Tai Tokerau:

READ MORE:

* All trains in Auckland to be replaced by buses over Labour Weekend

* 'It looks like an earthquake': Permanent closure of SH1 at Mangamuka 'an option'

* Northland motorists can expect delays with roadworks through March



Congestion on major state highways out of Auckland

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency is predicting heavy traffic both north and south of Auckland, and some parts of Northland, at peak travel times.

The agency published its Labour Weekend holiday journey planner on Thursday, urging people to plan their travel to avoid the busiest times.

NZTA/Supplied On Labour Weekend in 2020, there was heavy traffic at Auckland's Southern and Southwestern Motorway interchange.

For those heading south from central Auckland, State Highway 1 at Manukau to Bombay is expected to be busy southbound on Friday between 2pm and 7.30pm, and Saturday between 8am and 3.30pm.

The heaviest traffic is expected 5pm-7pm Friday and 11am-1.30pm Saturday.

For the return trip, Bombay to Manukau will be busy northbound on Sunday between 2.30pm and 7.30pm, and Monday between 11.30am to 7pm.

The heaviest traffic is predicted 4.30pm-6.30pm Sunday and 3pm-6pm Monday.

For those heading north from central Auckland, Waka Kotahi expects SH1 Puhoi to Wellsford to be busy northbound from 1.30pm to 9pm on Friday and 9am to 3pm on Saturday.

Supplied Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is expecting northbound traffic to be heavy from Puhoi to Wellsford on Friday and Saturday – but some holiday weekends see the traffic back up before the Johnstones Hill tunnels. (File photo)

The heaviest time is expected 2pm-6.30pm on Friday.

Further north, northbound traffic is also expected to be busy on SH1 at Whangārei on Friday from 2pm to 6pm and Saturday 10am to 4pm, with the heaviest time 2.30pm-5pm on Friday.

SH1 at Kawakawa is expected to be busy northbound on Friday between 4pm and 8pm, and Saturday between 9am and 3pm.

The heaviest traffic in Kawakawa northbound is expected 5pm-7.30pm Friday and 10am-1pm Saturday.

Waka Kotahi also expects traffic for those heading south on SH1 from Whangārei, between 8am to 6pm Friday and 10am to 3pm Saturday, with the heaviest times 10am-4pm Friday and 10.30am-1pm Saturday.

For the return journey, SH1 at Kawakawa is expected to be busy southbound 9.30am to 5.20pm on Monday, with the heaviest time 10.30am-2.30pm.

SH1 at Whangārei is predicted to be busy 10.30am to 4.30pm on Monday, but with no heavy peak.

SH1 Wellsford to Puhoi is expected to be busy on Monday from 10.30am to 6pm, with the heaviest time 11.30am-4pm.

SH1 closed at Mangamuka Gorge, Far North

Those heading further north on their holiday need to be aware of SH1 being closed by slips at Mangamuka Gorge, south of Kaitāia.

NZTA Drone footage of slips at the Mangamuka Gorge on State Highway 1 taken soon after heavy rains in the Far North caused significant damage in August 2022. (This video has no sound)

The road has been closed since heavy rain inundated the area on August 18 and 19, and a reopening date is still unknown.

The alternate route to Kaitāia is on State Highway 10, which adds about 30 to 40 minutes to the trip.

The alternative highway also has a slip just south of Totara North Rd, where temporary speed restrictions are in place.

Ferry congestion expected

Fullers is expecting high passenger volumes for its Waiheke Island ferry crossings over Labour Weekend, which could result in longer-than-usual wait times.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Ferries between Downtown Auckland and Waiheke Island are expected to be more congested than usual. (File photo)

The company recommends people avoid travelling during peak times: between 10am and 12pm heading to Waiheke, and between 3pm and 6pm returning to downtown Auckland.

The company has started its new summer timetable for Waiheke sailings.

Fortunately, a First Union strike planned for Labour Weekend, which could have disrupted SeaLink car ferry sailings to Great Barrier Island and Waiheke Island, has now been called off.

Rail lines closed across Auckland

The rail network will close to passengers from late on Friday to Monday, to allow rail maintenance and improvement projects.

Buses will replace trains, but people still need to take care at level crossings, as freight trains and rail vehicles will run on some sections.

The work comes after a partial closure on Auckland’s western line since last Tuesday due to subsidence problems, and will include preparatory work for the Rail Network Rebuild, which is set to cause year-long disruptions.