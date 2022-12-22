How to avoid the worst of the holiday traffic this summer

Long queues are expected out of all the main centres in the lead-up to Christmas. (File photo)

For some, holidays mean travel – exploring new corners of the backyard we call Aotearoa.

But travel can mean long delays and more cars on the roads as people flee for the beach amid the summer warmth.

But fear not – Waka Kotahi has what it hopes will be the ultimate planning hack, a traffic predictor map for the holidays.

Browse for yourself or scroll down to see what you can expect.

Auckland

On Friday and Saturday between 12pm-6pm, there’ll be heavy traffic heading north out of Auckland – so if you want smooth sailing out of the super city, get out on Thursday.

Southbound, heavy traffic is expected on both Friday and Saturday between 10am and 7pm, then again on January 31 about midday as people head south for their New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The heaviest traffic heading back into Auckland from the south is predicted to be on January 8, between 2pm and 6pm.

Wellington

Traffic will be heavy almost all day Thursday and almost every day of the holiday season will see delays for those heading northbound towards Ōtaki.

The Remutaka Hill route won’t be as busy throughout the holiday period but mid-morning heading north is likely to be heavy just about every day.

Canterbury

Heading out of Canterbury, it’s likely going to be busy most days of the break heading south towards Ashburton, but especially on December 22 and 23.

However, the motorway towards Arthurs Pass doesn’t look to be especially busy.

Queenstown

Queenstown's travellers can expect extremely heavy travel for just about the entire trip, both east and west of the popular holiday destination.

The busiest times look to be between 10am and 6pm, so if you want a cruise out of the city, get up early or wait out the rush.

Waka Kotahi said the times used are predictions based on previous years’ travel patterns at the busiest times.

They are subject to change based on weather and other factors.