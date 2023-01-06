Traffic builds up on SH1 near Karāpiro following a three-vehicle collision

The crash has created delays for southbound traffic (file photo).

A three-vehicle collision near Karapiro has backed up southbound traffic on State Highway 1.

Police received a report of crash on Tīrau Road, near Fergusson Valley Road, around 12.05 pm on Thursday.

While there were no reports of injuries or road blockages, the traffic had built up, said a police spokesperson.

Waka Kotahi advised delays in the area were likely.