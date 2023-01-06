Traffic build-up on SH1 near Karāpiro following a three-vehicle collision
A three-vehicle collision near Karapiro backed up southbound traffic on State Highway 1.
Police received a report of crash on Tīrau Road, near Fergusson Valley Road, around 12.05 pm on Thursday.
While there were no reports of injuries or road blockages, the traffic had built up, said a police spokesperson.
Waka Kotahi said the crash was cleared by 3.10pm and all lanes were open, but there would be delays “as traffic congestion eases”.
SH1 KARAPIRO - 12:30PM— Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) January 5, 2023
Reports of a crash on #SH1 southbound near Fergusson Valley Rd, Karapiro. Emergency services are en route. Delays in the area are likely. ^CO pic.twitter.com/o6ZZ9Pi0Mk