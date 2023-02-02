Delays after multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 20 near Auckland Airport

One of the main routes out of Auckland Airport has closed following a serious crash on Thursday.

The crash, involving two vehicles, was reported to police around 12.30pm.

“Early indications suggest three people have received moderate injuries. The off-ramp is expected to be closed for some time.”

Police advised motorists to delay travel to, and around, the area where possible and expect lengthy delays.

Waka Kotahi said at 12.30pm a serious crash had closed both northbound lanes on State Highway 20 after the State Highway 20A Airport exit.

The lane remained closed at 1pm with Waka Kotahi advising motorists to use State Highway 20B (Puhinui Rd) instead.

“Traffic heading north from Manukau should use State Highway one. No detour is required to and from Auckland Airport, but delays in the area are likely. Allow extra time for your journey,” Waka Kotahi said.

Those heading to the city from the airport can expect delays of up to 16 minutes according to the Auckland traffic dashboard.