Three injured after driver allegedly flees, crashes on road out of Auckland Airport

Three people are injured following a crash on one of the main routes out of Auckland Airport.

The crash closed State Highway 20 in south Auckland’s Māngere for a time on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after midday, police responded to an incident in the Māngere area which reportedly involved a gun, a spokesperson said.

The police helicopter responded and tracked a “vehicle of interest”.

“Police units on the ground signalled the vehicle to stop near George Bolt Memorial Drive. The vehicle has subsequently failed to stop and accelerated away from police.”

The car attempted to pass traffic and crashed into two others on an overpass on SH20, police said.

As a result, two members of the public sustained moderate injuries.

The driver who allegedly failed to stop also suffered moderate injuries.

All three people had been transported to hospital.

The police spokesperson said police would be notifying the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

Waka Kotahi said at 12.30pm a serious crash had closed both northbound lanes on SH20 after the SH20A Airport exit.

The lanes reopened just over four hours later at 5.15pm.