March Madness traffic worse than in 2019, and it could last until April

Wondering why your commute is taking so long? Here's the answer.

Aucklanders are being warned heavy traffic could last until April as the city heads into “March Madness” for the first time since Covid-19 hit.

With the holiday season over and students back at school and tertiary institutions, traffic congestion peaks at this time of year with cars, buses and other vehicles dramatically increasing on the roads.

This results in a congested road network and busier public transport services which were already struggling to meet demand amid staff shortages.

This year, March Madness coincides with a shortage of 393 bus drivers, 36 ferry crew members and two sections of the rail network being closed or constrained by track work – what AA policy director Martin Glynn​ calls a “double crisis”.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Martin Glynn said the bus driver shortage is the biggest contributing factor to the madness on the roads.

“[March Madness] is basically a slow ball-up of people going back to work and school from the summer holidays,” he said.

”It just means everyone is trying to use the transport network at once.”

“Roughly 75% of public transport trips are on buses in Auckland, and what we’re hearing is they're not reliable.

“They're being cancelled regularly – sometimes at short notice – and that's adding to the problem. It's driving people back to the cars.”

Data comparing this year's traffic on Auckland’s three biggest motorways compared to 2019 suggests traffic on the southern motorway is “significantly worse,” Glynn said.

“This is a problem because it is the busiest motorway. Meanwhile, traffic on the northwestern and northern motorway networks remained fairly similar, if not slightly worse than in 2019.”

Auckland Transport (AT) previously amended bus schedules to “reduce services at peak due to lower demand”.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff AT will be redirecting the largest buses to routes with the highest demand.

The changes were needed to “temporarily remove some trips to make better use of available drivers”, it said on its website.

Even more reductions are slated for March 19 for six routes across central and east Auckland with passengers urged to travel off-peak over the next few weeks to help ease the pressure on the network.

Richard Harrison​, AT’s manager of metro optimisation, said traffic congestion would ease off as we get closer to April, and AT continues to work closely with bus operators to address the shortage of bus drivers.

“We have made steady progress in this space... Howick and Eastern added 34 new drivers in the last two weeks and are now at their full requirement of bus drivers. Waiheke Bus Company added three new drivers last week and Go Bus have been able to reduce the number of drivers required.

“Getting Aucklanders where they need to go is our priority, and we will be redirecting the largest buses to routes with the highest demand – like the Northern Express and route 27 services.”

David White/Stuff Data comparing this year's traffic on Auckland’s three biggest motorways compared to 2019 suggests traffic was worse.

Harrison said AT was seeing around 80% of pre-Covid patronage levels on buses, and was running around 85% of its bus services, with up to 5% suspended and up to 10% cancelled daily

“As more drivers come online, we expect to see these cancellations reduce further.”

Harrison said Auckland’s ferry patronage is sitting at around 80% of pre-Covid levels on weekdays and up to 120% of pre-Covid levels on weekends.

“The challenge at Fullers is deckhands and skippers, and it may take some time to recruit extra skippers because of the substantial training requirements.”