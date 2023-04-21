Hour-long delays on Auckland motorways as people leave town for Anzac weekend

Traffic is backed up on Auckland's motorways heading south. This photo shows the southwestern motorway, State Highway 20.

There are delays of at least an hour heading south out of Auckland as people try to escape the city ahead of Anzac weekend.

Traffic is backing up on both State Highway 1 and State Highway 20 after crashes on both within the last hour.

A multi-car crash just after the Ramarama off-ramp is blocking traffic while on State Highway 20 a crash at around 6.45pm is blocking the middle lane.

Eearlier, emergency services were at the Dominion Rd onramp, blocking a lane on the motorway, as the damaged vehicles sat in the median strip.

The crash happened just after 3.45pm, but Waka Kotahi said there would be congestion and warned people of ongoing delays.

Waka Kotahi has asked Aucklanders to plan their journey and check traffic forecasts to avoid sitting in traffic unnecessarily.

Modelling of past years’ traffic patterns shows that the flow would be worst in Auckland’s north and south between 4pm to just after 6pm, according to Waka Kotahi.

Google Maps/Supplied Google Maps traffic data shows Auckland's motorways were heavily congested at 5pm Friday. Green lines show traffic is flee-flowing, while orange and red lines denote congestion. The dark red lines show where traffic is at a standstill or near to it.

Heading out of Wellington, the worst traffic was expected on the Kapiti Coast, between Peka Peka and Otaki, from about 10.30am to 5pm Friday, then again from 10am to 4.30pm Saturday.

State Highway 2 between Silverstream and Upper Hutt was expected to be congested between 3pm and 6pm Friday, then again from 12pm to 3pm Saturday.

Auckland Transport has also said that bus routes have been impacted by the traffic and inclement weather, with some routes facing delays of up to 50 minutes.

AT told people using buses to expect delays.