'Snarl up' on Auckland's southern motorway after southbound crash near Papakura

Traffic is backed up on Auckland's southern motorway heading south after a crash

Auckland’s southern motorway is in gridlock on Wednesday morning after a crash near Papakura.

The crash occurred in the right southbound lane after Papakura at about 6.35am.

The scene was cleared by 7.10am, but motorists need to allow extra time for the southbound delays to ease, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.

A Stuff visual journalist was travelling though the area heading to Hamilton and said there was a snarl-up from Manukau to Papakura.

Traffic was free-flowing after the Papakura off-ramp, he reported.