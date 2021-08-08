Southbound lanes reopen after multi-car crash on Waikato Expressway at Ohinewai

One person is reported to have sustained serious injuries in a crash in the southbound lanes on the Waikato Expressway at Ohinewai.

Both southbound now moving on the Waikato Expressway at Ohinewai after a serious crash this evening.

A police spokeswoman said the crash involved a bus and two cars.

The crash occurred around 4.20pm, and the spokeswoman said one person sustained serious injuries.

The spokeswoman confirmed traffic was moving through one southbound lane shortly after 6pm.

A St Johns spokeswoman later confirmed that one person was transported to Waikato Hospital via ambulance in a serious condition.

Motorists are advised to expect significant delays, police said.

A Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokeswoman said the southbound lane of State Highway 1 between Rangiriri and Ōhinewai would also be closed from 7pm tomorrow.

Works had been scheduled to start tonight but were postponed due to weather.

While works are under way southbound traffic would be detoured from Rangiriri interchange via local roads to the Glen Murray Bridge, southbound along Te Ōhākī Road and across the Tainui Bridge at Huntly.