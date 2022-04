A logging truck has rolled in rural Northland blocking State Highway 14.

One person was left with moderate injuries after the logging truck rolled at about 3.45pm, police said.

The truck rolled in the Tangiteroria area and has blocked State Highway 14.

St John said it took one patient to Northland Base Hospital.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible, police said.