West Auckland road reopened after seven hours after burst water main fixed

A section of Triangle Rd in Massey has been closed for over five hours because of a burst water main and traffic in the area is heavy. (File photo)

A main road in the West Auckland suburb of Massey has now re-opened after a water main burst caused it to close for seven hours.

Watercare said water was back on, but it could not confirm the cause of the damage.

Auckland Transport said buses were expected to return to their southbound routes soon.

AT first reported the issue at 10.35am.

It said a section of Triangle Rd, between Lincoln Park Rd and Makora Rd, closed as the city moved into rush hour on Monday evening.

Auckland Transport said to allow extra time for delays in the area.