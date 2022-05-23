Auckland Harbour Bridge lane blocked after ute breakdown

A ute has blocked a lane on the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

A lane on the Auckland Harbour Bridge is blocked after a ute’s tyre was shredded.

Waka Kotahi said a southbound lane on the northern side of the Harbour Bridge was blocked after a breakdown at 11.20am on Monday.

Traffic was backed up to the Takapuna turnoff and it was an 18-minute drive from Takapuna into the central city.

Earlier, a city-bound crash on Auckland’s northwestern motorway left one person seriously injuredand slowed traffic.

A police spokesperson said they responded to the crash, near Massey, about 5.50am on Monday.

Lanes were earlier closed but had now reopened.

In a tweet, Waka Kotahi asked motorists to allow for extra time on their morning commute.

A St John spokesperson said one ambulance attended. One person was in a serious condition and two were in a moderate condition.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said three fire trucks attended the crash.