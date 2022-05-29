One person dead after car hits tree in west Auckland

A crash on Sunday killed one person, police said.

One person has died after a car crashed into a tree in the west Auckland suburb of Riverhead, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash at 10.15am on Sunday, which occurred at the Coatesville-Riverhead Highway/Alice St intersection.

Police recovered one person, who was found dead at the scene after crashing into a tree.

READ MORE:

* Person dies, another injured in Christchurch after crashing into tree in early-morning crash

* One person has died in a serious car crash in Auckland's Riverhead

* Youth killed in West Coast crash



A St John spokesperson said a crew also attended the fatal crash.

“We were notified of a motor vehicle incident on Coatesville-Riverhead Highway at 10:12 and responded with three ambulances,” the spokesperson said.

There are currently police cordons in place, but no traffic delays in the area.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the fatal crash are ongoing.