Road reopens after truck fire stops traffic on State Highway 1at Bombay Hills

A truck on fire on State Highway 1, on the border of Auckland and Waikato.

A truck on fire stopped traffic south of the Bombay Hills in Auckland on Monday morning.

Shaun Munro, who was driving past at 8.17am and snapped a photo of the truck on fire, said traffic was backed up a kilometre and emergency services were trying to get through.

Waka Kotahi said the road was open again at 9am and congestion had eased after traffic had been diverted via Mill Rd.

Munro said there was no evidence of a crash.

Supplied/Supplied A truck was on fire on Monday morning south of Auckland's Bombay.

He said the truck was sitting on the side of the road just south of the Waitomo petrol station.

“It looked like just a truck on fire,” he said.

A police spokesperson earlier said emergency services were responding to a truck fire near the Beaver Rd off-ramp.

They advised motorists to avoid the area and expect significant delays.

Supplied/Supplied Emergency services at the scene.

A photo taken by Munro shows a truck sitting on the side of the road with its cabin fully alight. The fire is large enough to reach onto the road.

A second truck is parked behind it with traffic stopped about 10 metres behind that.

Another photo showed two fire trucks present at the site.

Google Maps said at 8.47am it was taking 59 minutes to travel 13.6km from Ramarama to Pōkeno along State Highway 1.