Truck flips on its side, slides down bank into house in West Auckland

A truck has flipped on its side after crashing into a house in West Harbour, Auckland.

A man who helped a truck driver out of his vehicle after it crashed into a house said it was really lucky that nobody was seriously injured.

The crash happened on Hobsonville Rd in West Auckland around 3pm.

Greg Torchia was heading home when he came across the incident, where his first view was of a truck on its side halfway down an embankment – leading right into a house.

Greg Torchia/Supplied Hobsonville Point local Greg Torchia said it was lucky that nobody was seriously hurt.

He pulled over and as he got closer the truck driver was trying to get out of the cab, so Torchia gave him a hand, he said.

He was definitely in a state of shock, had a bump on his head and was complaining of some back pain, Torchia said.

“Really lucky situation for that driver that it wasn’t any worse, somebody was on his side today”.

The entire truck cab was destroyed and there was some damage to the property, he said.

Auckland commuters heading west were warned by police to expect lengthy delays on top of normal rush-hour traffic after a crash in West Harbour.

While there were no reports of serious injuries, motorists should expect long delays and avoid this area if possible, they said.

Hobsonville Rd, between Fitzherbert Avenue and Cyril Crescent, is currently closed.