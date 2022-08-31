Auckland traffic: Long delays expected after truck fire on State Highway 1

A truck is on fire on State Highway 1 near Bombay.

A section of State Highway 1 will remain closed “for some time” following a truck fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the fire near Bombay in rural south Auckland shortly after 1pm.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said about 3pm the fire was now under control.

However, the section of SH1 would remain closed “for some time” to allow for debris to be cleared.

Motorists north of Bombay off-ramp were being turned around to exit the motorway via the on-ramp.

There is a 45-minute northbound delay between Pokeno and Bombay.

Waka Kotahi is advising people to allow extra time for a detour and to expect delays in both directions.

A video posted to the Waka Kotahi Twitter page shows traffic built up on the northbound lanes beyond the Bombay off-ramp, with large plumes of smoke billowing into the sky in the distance.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said three fire trucks from Pukekohe and Papakura were attending the incident.

Police said there were no reports of injuries.

Northbound lanes were closed between the Bombay on-ramp and the Ramarama off-ramp, they said.