Auckland traffic: State Highway 1 lane closed overnight after truck fire

A truck is on fire on State Highway 1 near Bombay.

The right lane of State Highway 1 will remain closed overnight after a truck fire on Wednesday.

Emergency services responded to the fire near Bombay in rural south Auckland shortly after 1pm.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) said fire was under control at about 3pm.

The left lane of the highway was open by the evening. However, the right lane would remain closed overnight.

“A full closure will be required tonight from Bombay to Ramarama between 9pm and 5am for emergency repair works,” said NZTA.

Motorists are advised to expect long delays in both directions.

A video posted to the Waka Kotahi Twitter page shows traffic built up on the northbound lanes beyond the Bombay off-ramp, with large plumes of smoke billowing into the sky in the distance, shortly after 1pm.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said three fire trucks from Pukekohe and Papakura were attending the incident.

Police said there were no reports of injuries.