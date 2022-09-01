Auckland traffic: Delays after police pursuit results in multi-vehicle crash on SH16

Motorists are advised to pass a crash on SH16 with care. (File photo)

A multi-vehicle crash is blocking the right westbound lane on State Highway 16 after a police pursuit.

The crash happened prior to the St Lukes road off-ramp.

A police spokesperson said police have taken three people into custody following a fleeing driver incident and crash in Grey Lynn at about 6.30pm on Thursday, which ended in a second crash on SH16.

Three people were arrested by police after the trio jumped over the motorway barrier.

A fourth person not involved in the crash was also taken into custody on an unrelated matter.

One person involved in the collision sustained minor injuries, said the spokesperson.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) said the right lane on SH16 remains blocked, as response crews work to clear the scene.

Motorises should expect up to 30-minute delays westbound from Port to St Lukes road on SH16 and heavy traffic through the spaghetti junction, said NZTA.