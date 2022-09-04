Auckland Southern Motorway southbound closed overnight on Sunday for upgrades

All southbound lanes, and a northbound lane between Takanini and will close at 9pm, before reopening 6am Monday.

Waka Kotahi had advised Auckland travellers, lanes on State Highway 1 in Papakura will be closed overnight on Sunday, to allow for road realignment.

All southbound lanes, between Takanini and Drury interchanges will close at 9pm, reopening at 6am on Monday.

One northbound lane between Drury and Papakura interchanges will also be closed between 9pm Sunday and 5am on Monday.

The road – from 1km north of Papakura interchange down to the BP before Drury – will be moved in towards the central median.

All traffic will need to detour along Great South Rd during this time. Though Waka Kotahi said the closure was subject to weather conditions.

The realignment will provide additional space for road widening and storm water improvements, Waka Kotahi said in a statement.

The upgrades are part of the SH1 Papakura to Drury project, to improve the area’s capacity, as well as constructing new walking and cycling facilities to improve highway access and safety. A third lane will be added in each direction.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Greenpeace campaigner Niamh O’Flynn said the construction of bigger roads would cause more climate pollution and went against the Government’s pledge.

This project aimed to respond to population growth and provide transport options for people in south Auckland.

Widening the congested stretch of motorway was one of 11 priority projects aimed at boosting jobs after Covid-19.

But, climate organisations have criticised the Government for approving the expansion to SH1 under Covid-19 legislation, saying the move went against its own climate policy.

In 2020, the Ministry for the Environment advised the Government not to fast-track the upgrade of SH1, because it could increase carbon emissions.

But the Papakura-to-Drury upgrade was fast-tracked anyway after the Government received contrary advice from Waka Kotahi.

Greenpeace campaigner Niamh O’Flynn said the construction of bigger roads would cause more climate pollution and went against the Government’s pledge to halve its net greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Overall, road transport accounts for nearly 43% of New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions, an increase of over 100% since 1990.