Five hours after serious crash, Auckland harbour bridge lanes reopen

Traffic backs up after five hours of lane closures on Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Two northbound lanes on Auckland’s harbour bridge has re-opened more than five hours after a serious crash, causing tailbacks to Gillies Ave.

Fire and Emergency services attended the muti-vehicle crash at 8.45 on Sunday morning, freeing a person who was trapped in their vehicle.

“One person is being transported to hospital in a serious condition and three others have moderate injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

Traffic was backed to at least Spaghetti Junction from 9.30 on Sunday morning, and worsen towards midday.

The drive from Manukau to Albany usually takes 24 minutes in free flowing traffic. By 1.30pm, the journey was more than 50 minutes.

Google maps/Supplied Traffic stretched from the Harbour Bridge all the way past Gillies ave at 1.30pm on Sunday.

Two northbound clip-on lanes on the bridged were closed shortly after the crash and remain closed until 2pm on Sunday.

Curran St was also blocked following the crash, police said.

“All lanes are now open from earlier crash. Please be patient while congestion eases and regular weekend traffic flow resumes,” Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said.

When asked why the bridge lanes were closed for over five hours, police said it “takes some time” for the serious crash unit to conduct their investigation.

“Staff are working to execute a thorough examination of the scene and are mindful that this necessary work will cause some delays for motorists.

“Police thank the public for their patience at this time,” a police spokesperson said.