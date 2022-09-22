Lanes reopen after container truck overturns on Auckland's State Highway 16

A truck that tipped over in Auckland's Parnell, closing a road, is put upright again.

State Highway 16 is now reopen after an overturned container truck closed part of the Northwestern Motorway in central Auckland on Thursday morning.

The crash happened at about 8am near the Saatchi Building, prompting the temporary closure of west and eastbound lanes between Beach Rd and Gladstone Rd.

Surrounding buildings received minimal damage, with the truck coming to rest at the edge of the footpath.

“All lanes have now fully opened again on SH16. Expect delays as congestion eases through the area,” Waka Kotahi said at lunchtime on Thursday.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff A container truck overturned at The Strand in Parnell, closing part of SH16 for most of Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for Top Tranz​ confirmed its truck was involved in the crash, but would not comment further.

A worker in a building next to the crash said there was no traffic around when the incident occurred.

It was calm, he said, and then: “Boom.”

“Everyone in the office got a bit of a fright from the noise and rushed to see what had happened.”

Motorists were advised by Waka Kotahi to continue to follow direction of emergency services on-site and expect delays through the area.

“At this stage, there doesn't appear to be any injuries,” said a police spokesperson.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff The motorway was closed while the truck is righted.

Part of the motorway was temporarily closed while the truck was righted and cleared from the road.

Early reports indicated a small oil spill was linked to the crash, but Auckland Council confirmed on Thursday afternoon this was not the case.

“Our officer has confirmed that saw dust was placed onto the ground as a precaution due to the truck overturning. The officer confirmed with police that no spill had taken place. No contaminants entered the storm water network,” said a council spokesperson.

Tow trucks put the crashed truck back upright by 10.30am.

Three different tow trucks were working on the incident, each hooked up to different parts of the truck.