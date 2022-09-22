Overturned container truck closes part of Auckland's State Highway 16

A container truck has overturned at The Strand in Parnell, closing SH16.

An overturned container truck has closed State Highway 16 in central Auckland between Beach Rd and Gladstone Rd.

Police say the area in Parnell will remain closed until the truck can be removed.

The crash occurred at about 8am on Thursday near the Saatchi Building.

Surrounding buildings received minimal damage, with the truck coming to rest at the edge of the footpath.

A worker in a building right next to the crash said there was no traffic around when the incident occurred.

It was calm, he said, and then: “Boom.”

“Everyone in the office got a bit of a fright from the noise and rushed to see what had happened.”

Motorists are being advised by Waka Kotahi to follow the direction of emergency services on-site and expect delays.

“At this stage, there doesn't appear to be any injuries,” said a police spokesperson.

The motorway is closed while the truck is uprighted and a small oil spill is cleared up.

Waka Kotahi said: “Due to a large truck crash, SH16 (The Strand) is now closed for vehicle removal.”

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Emergency services are on-site helping to contain a small oil spill.

Tow trucks have started the attempt to pull the truck away from the cargo container it was carrying. Three different tow trucks are working on the incident, each hooked up to different parts of the truck.

MORE TO COME...