Delays after multi-vehicle crash on Auckland's northwestern motorway

Emergency services are warning motorists to expect delays on Auckland’s northwestern motorway after a multi-vehicle crash blocked all lanes on Saturday evening.

A police spokesperson said two lanes are now open, but traffic remains congested.

“There is still significant traffic congestion and motorists are advised to expect continued delays.”

The crash occurred just before the St Lukes Road off-ramp, and was reported to police shortly before 7pm.

“There are no reports of any serious injuries,” said the spokesperson.

Motorists are advised to be patient and follow the directions of emergency services staff.