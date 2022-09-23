Delays on Southwestern and Southern Motorways after crash, breakdowns

A crash is blocking the right southbound lane on SH20 prior to Massey Rd off-ramp.

There are major delays on Auckland’s Southwestern and Southern Motorways after a crash involving two trucks and two breakdowns.

A two-truck crash on Auckland’s Southwestern Motorway, near Massey Road off-ramp, is causing heavy traffic from Onehunga to Papakura.

Police responded to the incident at 1.45pm on Friday, and are advising motorists to avoid the area because of significant congestion.

There are no reports of injuries.

At 3pm the crash was cleared from the road, and all southbound lanes were open, according to Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency.

However, motorists are being asked to expect delays while congestion eases.

By 6pm, Auckland’s Southern Motorway had long delays after two separate breakdowns by the East Tamaki Rd off-ramp and just after the Papakure off-ramp.

google maps/supplied Traffic was building up across Auckland city at 3.15pm on Friday afternoon.

Up to 35-minute delays are expected on the motorway, Waka Kotahi NZTA have warned, and would continue into the evening.

Traffic is heavy on every major motorway out of Tāmaki Makaurau, as people head off for the long weekend.

Auckland’s Southern Motorway is the most congested, with heavy traffic building to Papakura.