Auckland traffic: All lanes now open on SH20 as school holiday traffic builds

All lanes have now reopened on State Highway 20 in south Auckland following a crash that left both northland lanes closed.

The incident happened near the Lambie Drive off-ramp at 1.30pm on Friday, but all vehicles had been cleared by 2pm.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency is warning motorists to expect delays as congestion clears.

This comes as school holiday traffic is building across Auckland, with Waka Kotahi’s traffic dashboard warning that travellers should allow an extra 30 minutes to get from Bombay into the city centre.

Waka Kotahi NZTA/Stuff A crash blocked the middle northbound lane after Highbrook Drive early on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, a crash on Auckland’s Southern Motorway caused traffic to back up to Papakura.

The crash occurred at about 6.50am on Highbrook Drive and was cleared shortly afterwards.