A crash is blocking the middle northbound lane after Highbrook Dr. Pass with care and expect delays.

A crash on Auckland’s Southern Motorway, which caused traffic to back up to Papakura, has now been cleared.

The crash occurred around 6.50am on Highbrook Dr and was cleared shortly after.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency is warning motorists to allow extra time on their morning commute.

According to the agency’s traffic dashboard, travellers should allow an extra 20 minutes to get from Bombay into the city centre.