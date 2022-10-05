'Death trap' kills again but no fix in sight for notorious stretch of SH1

A third person has died on SH1 south of Cambridge in under a month after a head-on crash on Wednesday.

A stretch of State Highway 1 south of Cambridge has been dubbed a “death trap” as it claimed its third fatality in less than a month. ​​​

As a result Waipā mayor Jim Mylchreest is calling for immediate safety upgrades.

Emergency services were called to the notorious stretch of road, near the intersection of Hickey Rd, just before 5am on Wednesday, after a van and truck and trailer unit collided.

The van driver died at the scene, while the truck driver was transported to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.

It’s the same area which claimed the lives of Rotorua ambulance officer Susan Cutler and Auckland man Deon Hadley last month, when an Audi and ambulance crashed in the early hours of September 15.

This is a few kilometres south of where the Waikato Expressway ends and under Labour an extension of the four-lane highway won’t happen for at least a decade.

Mylchreest said something needs to happen now.

“I am not sure on the technical reason as to why it’s [crashes] happening, but it’s happening far too regularly there to leave it as it is.”

He said that the stretch of road is a “death trap” and wants some short term measures put in place.

Supplied Emergency services were called to the crash just before 5am on Wednesday.

“Whether it’s immediately slowing the speed down and putting some centre line barriers in would be a help in the short term. But long term definitely have it as part of the expressway, it was always planned that way.”

He would like there to be some definition when the 110km of the expressway ends and the regular SH1 resumes.

Mylchreest said the council will be making submissions to Waka Kotahi and the transport minister.

Transport Minister Michael Wood’s office referred comment to the transport agency because it was an “operational matter”.

However, Hamilton East Labour MP Jamie Strange said he would continue to support transport investment in the region.

He said the problem was even if the Government could put a billion dollars into the section it still wouldn’t happen for 10-years.

Tom Lee/Stuff Extending the Waikato Expressway past Cambridge is at least 10 years away.

“With the detailed design, land purchase and business case have to be completed, that would take around seven years, and then five years to build.”

National’s transport spokesperson Simeon Brown noted it is not only one of the most dangerous but also the busiest stretches of road in New Zealand, which he says should have been upgraded by now, had the Government not cancelled the Roads of Significance in 2017.

”NZTA is spending tens of millions of dollars on increased bureaucracy and their road to zero advertising campaign, but what actually needs to be done is our roads need to be brought up to the standard that’s required, so people can be kept safe.”

Brown said they’re looking at the upgrade as part of their policy for next year’s election.

“We haven’t announced our policies at the moment, but certainly it's one of the ones high on our agenda, and it has been part of our policies for the last two elections.”

Ministry of Transport The Government is working on a road safety strategy to drive substantial improvements in road safety in New Zealand. (Video first published in December 2019)

Hamilton’s National MP and longtime Waikato Expressway advocate David Bennett, said the only way to deal with the deaths is to put a four lane highway in there with a median barrier.

“You can put a median barrier in and drop the speed limit, but that is not enough.

“We saw that with Huntly it was happening there, and then the expressway was put in, and it has effectively shifted it south of Cambridge,” Bennett said.

Waka Kotahi director of regional relationships David Speirs said SH1 between Cambridge and Piarere is a concern and a priority for them.

“Not only is this one of the country’s most important transport corridors, but there has also been an unacceptable level of deaths and serious injuries on this road. As a result, work has been happening for some time to continue to make this stretch of road safer under our Road to Zero vision.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff The aftermath of the September crash on the same stretch of road.

He said designs are well underway to improve the safety of the road from the end of the Waikato Expressway through to Fergusson Gully Road.

”This has been complex work due to many intersections, access ways and properties. The priority is reducing the risk of head-on crashes and improving intersection safety, including at SH1/Karapiro Road and Hickey Road.”

The concept designs have been approved, and it’s hoped installation can begin in 2023 once the detailed design which involves full landowner, stakeholder and community engagement is completed.

”The concept designs currently include a roundabout to improve safety at Karāpiro Road / SH1, and this will in turn improve the access for the service station and school.”

There will also be another 7.9 km of flexible median barriers and associated turnaround areas, left-in/left-out designs and improved lighting on some intersections and rumble strips.