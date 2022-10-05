One person killed in crash on State Highway 1 near Cambridge

Police have closed a section of SH1 after a crash in the early hours of Wednesday.

A person has died in a crash between a van and truck and trailer on State Highway 1 near Cambridge in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The person died at the scene and the truck driver is in Waikato Hospital in a serious condition, Senior Sergeant Peter van de Wetering said.

The crash, which happened around 4.53am, has closed SH1 near Hickey Rd for a scene investigation.

Van de Wetering said they will be revising the closure regularly as police are aware there are trucks in the area that can’t turn around.

Google Maps shows it is causing traffic delays heading south of the region. Detours are in place.

All drivers were advised to avoid the area until further notice, police said.

Motorists heading north out of Cambridge would be diverted to Karapiro Rd and motorists going south would be diverted to Victoria Rd.