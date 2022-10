Waka Kotahi is advising motorists of a crash, just before the Mount Wellington off-ramp.

A flipped car is blocking two southbound lanes on Auckland’s Southern Motorway, causing traffic to stack up back to the city centre.

The crash occurred just before the Mt Wellington highway off-ramp about 1pm on Friday.

Waka Kotahi NZTA is warning motorists to expect a 15-minute delay and pass the incident with care.

More to come...