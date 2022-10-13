Auckland traffic: Cow dies after being hit by three vehicles on Northern Motorway

Two lanes were blocked on the Northern Motorway after three vehicles hit a cow.

A cow has died after being hit by three vehicles on Auckland’s Northern Motorway.

Police said emergency services received a report at about 5.30am on Thursday of an incident involving three vehicles and a cow. Both northbound lanes were briefly blocked in the Dairy Flat area between Albany and Silverdale.

There were no reports of injuries to humans, but the cow died, police said.

Auckland Council has been notified of the incident.

Meanwhile on Thursday morning, plumes of black smoke engulfed a bus on Auckland’s Waterfront in St Heliers Bay.

Kay Blackshah/Supplied School-aged children could be seen gathering around the smoke.

A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they were called to reports of a vehicle on fire in St Heliers shortly before 10am, but by the time they arrived it had been put out.

Kay Blackshah,​ a St Heliers Bay local, was driving past when she saw “smoke puttering” from a bus.

“It was such a thick smoke and there were lots of people driving around the incident and people standing around.

“The bus was sitting in the middle of the smoke. I could see the top of the bus and the corner of it poking out from all the fumes.”

Auckland Transport has been contacted for comment.

A crash on the Southern Motorway at about 9.20am had been cleared by 10am, after causing a blockage in the right lane northbound at the Penrose Rd overbridge.

Traffic was also clearing on SH20, after separate crashes blocked lanes in both directions earlier on Thursday.

Waka Kotahi advised a crash in the right lane northbound between Puhinui Rd and the Portage Rd overbridge has been fully cleared. Drivers should expect southbound delays from Manukau to start to ease.

Another crash on SH20 about 7am partially blocked the left southbound lane after the Queenstown Rd overbridge, but had also been cleared.