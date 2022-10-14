Auckland traffic: Delays remain after crash in Victoria Park Tunnel cleared

A crash is blocking northbound lanes of the Victoria Park Tunnel in central Auckland.

Waka Kotahi has confirmed a crash that blocked two lanes in the Victoria Park Tunnel on State Highway 1 in central Auckland that caused delays has been cleared.

The crash took place shortly before 1pm on Friday, motorists were advised to pass the incident with care, and to expect delays though spaghetti junction.

By about 1.15pm, northbound traffic on SH1 had backed up to Mt Eden, but this extended to Mt Wellington by 1.25pm.

Police said the incident was a car vs car crash and there no injuries as a result.