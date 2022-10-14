Auckland's western train line to partially close for urgent repairs

KiwiRail and AT representatives talk about proposed rail closures in Auckland.

Part of Auckland’s western train line will be closed on Sunday while KiwiRail undertakes repairs to damage caused by subsidence issues.

KiwiRail told Auckland Transport on Friday the line would be closed all day between the Avondale and Swanson stations.

Buses will replace trains between those two stations, with passengers able to catch the train from Avondale onwards.

It comes after Auckland Transport announced train services would be reduced on the Western line after the subsidence issues were discovered on Tuesday.

READ MORE:

* Papakura to Pukekohe rail electrification works to start before 2022

* Huntly residents claim cracks in houses caused by northbound trains

* Sense of 'injustice' for Auckland's northwest as rail projects announced elsewhere



Subsidence is the general term used to describe the sinking of the ground because of underground material movement.

One track of the western line was closed “as a precaution” and the frequency of services was slashed.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff KiwiRail says ground subsidence is the problem and not the track itself.

KiwiRail later said ground subsidence was the problem and not the track structure itself.

“From the initial assessments, it appears the ground is the root cause of the issue, with a slip leading to cracks appearing in the bank below the rail corridor,” KiwiRail chief operating officer of rail operations Siva Sivapakkiam said.

“In addition, a few sections of a concrete retaining wall below the rail line have moved. Slips by their very nature can be sudden events and are not unique to the rail corridor.”

The partial closure could last beyond Sunday. An Auckland Transport spokesperson said they didn’t have a timeframe for when KiwiRail’s investigation and subsequent repairs would be complete.

“We understand how frustrating this disruption is for train passengers, we’ve been putting pressure on KiwiRail to give us a completion time,” they said.

KiwiRail could not confirm when works would be completed.

Rail replacement buses will be running at a reduced frequency on Sunday, with the first bus leaving from Swanson at 5.45am and the last leaving at 9.45pm.

Trains will continue to operate between Avondale and Britomart to their regular Sunday timetables.