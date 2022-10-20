Person who died in Northland fatal crash on State Highway 1 named

Angela Dadson died on Tuesday after a crash near Kawakawa.

Police have released the name of the person who died following a serious crash on State Highway 1 on Tuesday.

“She was Angela Dadson, aged 71,” a police spokesperson said.

Police inquiries into the crash are ongoing.

Two other people were also injured in the crash when two cars collided on Waiomio Rd, just south of Kawkawa in Northland.

Three ambulances rushed to the scene at 5.11pm on Tuesday.

One of the injured flown via helicopter to Whangārei Hospital in a critical condition.

The other was driven to Bay of Islands Hospital in a moderate condition.

