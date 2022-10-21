Almost 5km of traffic jam after truck breakdown on Auckland's SH18

A truck breakdown is blocking the left turn lane at the top of the SH18 eastbound off-ramp to Albany Highway.

Drivers travelling from Greenhithe to Rosedale on Auckland’s North Shore have found themselves in almost 5km of traffic jam on the Upper Harbour Motorway.

The backlog started to build after a truck broke down on the SH18 eastbound off-ramp to Albany at 8.15 on Monday morning.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency is warning drivers to expect delays and pass the scene with care.